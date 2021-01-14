Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
