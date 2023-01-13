 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

