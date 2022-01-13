Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.