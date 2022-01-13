Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.