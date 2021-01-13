Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 13, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.