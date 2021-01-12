Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 35-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
