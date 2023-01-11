 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

