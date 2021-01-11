Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Orangeburg residents s…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees to…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
This evening in Orangeburg: Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods …
This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach th…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 deg…