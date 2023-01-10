Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
(Note: Tap here to listen to the episode if the above audio player does not load)
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see t…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s …
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Orangeburg today. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…