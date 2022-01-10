Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 de…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It …
Winter weather alerts stretched from coast to coast Thursday with over 100 million people impacted as multiple storm systems are forecast to move across the US over the next 48 hours.
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37…
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degre…