Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
