Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.