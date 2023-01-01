Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Tuesday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degre…
Orangeburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degree…
This evening in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s t…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!