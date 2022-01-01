Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It should r…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see cle…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's lo…
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.