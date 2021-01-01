 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until FRI 8:00 AM EST. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

