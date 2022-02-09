Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
The use of computers to mathematically produce weather forecasts is one of the most unheralded scientific advances of the 20th century.