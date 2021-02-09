 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 9, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

