Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.