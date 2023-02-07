Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.