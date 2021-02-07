Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
