Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.