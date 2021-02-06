Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
