 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Removing large amounts of snow in New York City

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News