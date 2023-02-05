Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
