 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

{{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News