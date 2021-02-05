Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
