Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.