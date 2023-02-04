Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
