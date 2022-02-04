 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 78% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News