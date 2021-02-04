 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

