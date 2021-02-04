Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.