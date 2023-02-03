Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
