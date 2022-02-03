Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.