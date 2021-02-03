 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

