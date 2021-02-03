Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
