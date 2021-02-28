 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

