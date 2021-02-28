Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
