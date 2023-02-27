Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 8:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.