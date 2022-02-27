Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
