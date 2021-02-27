 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

