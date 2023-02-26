Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Keep an eye on the ra…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on …
The Orangeburg area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly cloudy …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. It sho…