Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.