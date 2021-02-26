Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showin…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see c…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomor…