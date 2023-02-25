Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
