Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are ex…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showin…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 3…
Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is c…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50'…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…