Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 1:00 AM EST. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

