It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.