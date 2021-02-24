 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

