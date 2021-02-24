Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
