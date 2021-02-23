Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until SAT 1:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.