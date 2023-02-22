Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecas…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …