Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Orangeburg, SC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.