Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 77% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until FRI 7:00 PM EST. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

