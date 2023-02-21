The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Exp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecas…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, w…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. You may…