Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
