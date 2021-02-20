Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
