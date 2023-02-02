Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
