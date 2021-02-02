 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

