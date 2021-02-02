Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees to…
Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Outdoo…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mostly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Or…
This evening in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It…