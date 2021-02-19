Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Orangeburg, SC

Temperatures in Orangeburg will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 9 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.