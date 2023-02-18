Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2023 in Orangeburg, SC
